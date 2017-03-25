Six arrested for four Janesville robberies

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police have arrested six people for four burglaries, but their investigation isn't over.

The four burglaries happened earlier this week: one was Tuesday at Northland Equipment, the rest were in the 1000 block of North Wuthering Hills Drive. Police say thousands of dollars worth of property was stolen.

Friday night, Janesville Police searched two apartments at 215 South Jackson Street where they found some of the stolen items. It led to the arrest of six people. Their names and tentative charges are listed below.

The Janesville Police Department says the investigation isn't over though. Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville P.D. or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers.

The following were arrested and charged:

Jermell H. Sledge, 40 – Four counts of burglary

Mary A. Allan, 19 – Two counts of burglary

John M. Bailey, 53 – Party to a Crime/Receiving Stolen Property, Probation Hold

Ladell T. Herron, 36 – Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of THC

Bernadine L. Herron, 44 – Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of THC

Alfonso Jarrett, 37 – Receiving Stolen Property