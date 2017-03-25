Union Township rollover leads to 4th offense OWI

UNION TOWNSHIP (WKOW) – Officials say an Edgerton man is in serious but stable condition at Mercy Hospital after being extricated from his car Friday night.

Rock County deputies responded to the rollover crash on west State Highway 59 near N. George Road in Union Township just after 8:00 p.m.

A news release Saturday by Sgt. Shawn Natter says their initial investigation shows the driver, Jonathan P. Hoffer, 58, from Edgerton appeared to have been drinking. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Hoffer was arrested for his 4th OWI offense, then taken to the hospital.