Janesville Police request public's help, information in Walmart thefts

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Janesville Police are asking for help in identifying two people suspected in separate theft incidents this past Wednesday at the Walmart on Deerfield Drive.

In a news release Saturday, Sgt. Dean Sukus says the man shown in the photo stole an electronic game item from the store about 1:00 p.m. He fled in a maroon Town and County van with the license plates removed.

Sgt. Sukus says the woman shown in the two photos stole about $700 worth of meat about 2:30 p. m. and fled in a silver SUV with unknown plates.

If you have information about this crime, you're asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 755-3100 or  Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

