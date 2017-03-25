SUV rolls over after hitting parked car in Madison Friday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SUV rolls over after hitting parked car in Madison Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A rush hour rollover caused some hangups in Madison Friday evening.

Witnesses told Madison fire officials an SUV had been swerving for a few blocks around 5 p.m. before hitting a parked car in the 1100 block of Williamson Street Friday. When firefighters and paramedics arrived, they found the SUV on its roof and the driver was out of the vehicle. 

Firefighters checked for hazards and found some leaking fluids. The driver was not hurt, according to Madison fire officials. The driver told responders he was going about 20 miles per hour at the time of the rollover.

