Local deputies complete crisis intervention training

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local law enforcement officers are learning more about important methods to use in crisis situations.

The Crisis Intervention Team training for corrections included deputies from Dane, Rock, and Sauk counties. The training helps officers better understand mental illnesses, current medications, and substance use disorders.

"Somebody exhibiting symptoms of a mental illness doesn't necessarily need to be met with handcuffs or something like that," says Deputy John Motz with Dane County Sheriff's Office. "It can be met with a conversation not only with the patient but from mental health professionals."

The program also provided training on de-escalation techniques. Deputies graduated from the program Friday.



According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 24 percent of state prisoners have a recent history of a mental health condition and 70 percent of youth in state and local juvenile justice systems have a mental illness.