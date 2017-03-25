Voter ID Coalition works to get people ready for spring election

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the April 4th spring election coming up, the Dane County Voter ID Coalition is working to make sure everyone is ready to vote.

Each Madison Public Library location helped provide ID information for voters on Saturday. You could even register and vote early.

Organizers say they hope the event helps people realize the importance of local elections.

"Local elections really impact their daily lives so much more than presidential elections do often times and these elections are often decided by a small margin, so your vote is even more important; it makes and even greater impacts in these spring elections, in these non-presidential elections," says Lindsay Lemmer, with the coalition.

Each location also had information about the candidates on the ballot on April 4th. You can vote early at the libraries and the city of Madison Clerk's Office through April 2. Click here for information.

Voters in several dozen Wisconsin school districts will decide whether to give their district more money when they weigh in on a total of 65 referendums April 4th. Governor Walker's budget proposal would boost funding for K-12 schools by nearly $650 million over the next two years. Around 80 percent of school referendums have passed in the last year.