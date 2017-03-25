Wisconsin mechanics stopping domestic violence one car repair at a time

APPLETON (WKOW) -- A new auto repair shop in Wisconsin is aiming to fix cars while helping victims of domestic abuse.

Harbor House and Christine Ann Domestic Abuse shelters created an auto repair business, after research found most women in abusive situations drove older cars needing major repairs.

To help, these domestic abuse advocates formed JumpStart.

"One of the main things about being financially secure is being able to get to employment, get around the community in an efficient way and that comes down to reliable transportation for so many people," says Beth Schnorr with Harbor House.

A portion of JumpStart's profits allow for free or low cost auto repair for domestic abuse survivors.

The business operates out of Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.