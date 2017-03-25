Gardeners ready for spring at Sauk County expo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Despite the rain we're seeing this weekend, people with a green thumb made their way to the Sauk County Garden Expo.

The event, held at the West Square Building in Baraboo, is co-sponsored by Home and Community Education (HCE) and the Sauk County UW-Extension Office.

Gardeners were also able to get their hands dirty in the many sessions offered, including a workshop called "It's Not Your Grandma's Garden Anymore."

"It's no longer just zinnias and marigolds, there are a whole lot of newer, different varieties that we're planting in our flowerbeds," says Sandra Kracht, with Sauk Co. HCE.

Kracht says funds from the event support youth programming and the Nicaragua Stove and Chimney Project, which helps build safe, indoor, cooking devices for women there.