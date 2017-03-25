Sen. Johnson talks security in Belgium Saturday

BRUSSELS (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is halfway across the world this weekend, in Brussels, to discuss transatlantic security.

As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, he was joined by representatives from France and NATO for a panel discussion called "Transatlantic (In)security" at the German Marshall Fund Brussels Forum in Belgium Saturday morning.

When the panel was asked their opinion on the biggest threat to transatlantic security, the results were, in order, President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, terrorism, and immigration.

Johnson was asked to explain the results.

"I would put terrorism number one," he said. "I'd put Putin number two and immigration in terms of migrant flow in Europe is the result of terrorism and let's face it, Putin's aggression together with Iran totally destroying Syria."

When asked about President Trump, Sen. Johnson defended him, saying the president surrounds himself with accomplished people and to ignore President Trump's tweets.