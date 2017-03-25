GeekCraft Expo brings gamers & crafters together in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fans were able to get their fix Saturday at the second Geekcraft expo in Madison.

Kim Matsuzaki, the co-founder of the expo, describes it as Etsy meets Comic-Con. She says the event provides a platform to showcase local Wisconsin-area crafters.

Whether you're looking for handmade jewelry, or a Harry Potter-themed scarf, the event has it all.

"Because we're a curated show, the things you find here just run the gamut, we have a chainmail vendor, envy jewelry," says Matsuzaki.

If you didn't get a chance to head over Saturday, there's still time to get your geek on. The expo is open from 11 to 6 Sunday at the Madison Masonic Temple on Wisconsin Avenue.