GeekCraft Expo brings gamers & crafters together in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GeekCraft Expo brings gamers & crafters together in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fans were able to get their fix Saturday at the second Geekcraft expo in Madison.    

Kim Matsuzaki, the co-founder of the expo, describes it as Etsy meets Comic-Con. She says the event provides a platform to showcase local Wisconsin-area crafters.

Whether you're looking for handmade jewelry, or a Harry Potter-themed scarf, the event has it all.

"Because we're a curated show, the things you find here just run the gamut, we have a chainmail vendor, envy jewelry," says Matsuzaki.

If you didn't get a chance to head over Saturday, there's still time to get your geek on. The expo is open from 11 to 6 Sunday at the Madison Masonic Temple on Wisconsin Avenue. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.