New jobs could be heading to Janesville this summer

Heidi Heine talks about the new distribution plant coming to Janesville.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- Heidi Heine was an employee at the GM plant in Janesville for 10 years.

"I worked there from 1996 to 2006."

When the plant announced it was closing back in 2008, the Rock County native said losing 1,200 jobs was devastating for the area.

"It had a pretty detrimental affect around the area. A lot of people moved away, had to sell their house for cheap."

So she's excited to hear that a new plant may be opening in Janesville that could bring dozens of new jobs to the area.

Upper Lakes Foods is working on a deal to lease a 100,000 square-foot building on Capital Circle Drive.

"I think it's great. I think it's great. We need all the jobs we can get here," Heine said.

The new plant promises to create 50 to 60 new jobs in the area. Joseph Whitney, manager at Milwaukee Grill said this will not only be beneficial for Janesville but for the surrounding area.

"For former employees, maybe the possibility of being able to return from state that they been working in coming home. Or just the general overall and influence it could have on the community, bringing new businesses in. Anytime you have something that large and that productive move into an area, it's a blessing," Whitney said.

"I think all jobs are needed. All jobs are good jobs,” Heine said.

Heine said she hopes this would have a domino affect and get other businesses to give Janesville a second look.

"It would be nice if we could get some newer people to move to the community and start having it flourish a little more.”

The new plant could be up and running by this summer pending a deal on it's lease.

Dollar General is also bringing a distribution center to Janesville this year-- with more than 550 jobs.