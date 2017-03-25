Youth group shares Tibetan culture with Badger Prairie Health Ca - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Youth group shares Tibetan culture with Badger Prairie Health Care

Posted: Updated:

VERONA (WKOW) -- A unique performance took place in Verona Saturday.

A youth group from the Tibetan Languages and Culture School of the Deer Park Buddhist Center in Oregon visited residents staying at Badger Prairie Health Care.

The group was able to share their Tibetan Culture through traditional music and dance.

"Even not knowing a single word that we're saying, there's this wonderful thing we can enjoy from looking at it," said the childrens' instructor, Jampa Khedup.

The group, which was comprised of kids who were mostly teenagers or younger, also wore traditional Tibetan costumes during their performance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.