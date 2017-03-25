Youth group shares Tibetan culture with Badger Prairie Health Care

VERONA (WKOW) -- A unique performance took place in Verona Saturday.

A youth group from the Tibetan Languages and Culture School of the Deer Park Buddhist Center in Oregon visited residents staying at Badger Prairie Health Care.

The group was able to share their Tibetan Culture through traditional music and dance.

"Even not knowing a single word that we're saying, there's this wonderful thing we can enjoy from looking at it," said the childrens' instructor, Jampa Khedup.

The group, which was comprised of kids who were mostly teenagers or younger, also wore traditional Tibetan costumes during their performance.