15 shot, one fatally in Ohio nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI (WKOW) -- One person is dead and 14 others are hurt, police confirm to our affiliate WCPO, after shots broke out at a southwestern Ohio nightclub early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened sometime after 1:00 a.m. at Cameo Night Club, near the Ohio River. Cincinnati Police say as of right now, terrorism is not suspected.

Capt. Kimberly Williams said her department has been called to Cameo for trouble before, but nothing to this magnitude. "I do believe it was a very large crowd earlier this evening when it started," Williams said. "But just a lot of chaos, obviously, when the shots went off -- people just trying to get out of the way, get out of harm's way."

No suspects are in custody. Police say they are in the process of interviewing witnesses, but are having trouble because many people at the nightclub ran when they heard gunshots.

Several of the people hurt were in surgery early Sunday morning, authorities report.

