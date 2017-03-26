19th annual Wisconsin Film Festival begins Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Calling movie buffs everywhere. The annual Wisconsin Film Festival returns to Madison March 30-April 6.

This year the festival will feature more than 140 films in 20 different languages across five different locations. Once again, the Wisconsin's own category will be featured, displaying work from filmmakers, themes or settings with a Wisconsin background.

Ben Reiser, Wisconsin Film Festival coordinator, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Sunday morning to talk more about this year's event. You can see him in the attached video clip. Times, film and ticket information can be found at 2017.wifilmfest.org.