Suspect on the loose, victim hurt in southeast Madison robbery Saturday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for an armed robber after he forced his way into a house on Madison's southeast side.

Police say they were called to the 10 block of Rustic Woods Court at about 8:15 Saturday night. When they got there, they learned that someone had knocked on the door, and the victim answered. After the alleged robber forced his way in, the suspect demanded money and ran away. The victim has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities tried to track the alleged robber, but couldn't find him. The victim said he was a black man in his mid 20s, standing between 5'9” and 6' tall and 180-200 pounds.

The victim said he was wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled tight and jeans, and he was clean-shaven.

Madison Police ask anyone with information can call them at (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at (608) 266-6014.