Culinary competition brings Midwestern chefs to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The best chefs in the Midwest are in Madison this weekend, competing to take home a gold medal in their craft.

Madison College is hosting its annual, two-day culinary competition at the Truax campus. Competitors spent Sunday on the Mad City Culinary Salon challenge-- making a four-course meal in four hours with mystery ingredients.



The contestants are given a list of items that are in the kitchen in advance, but then get the mystery ingredients the day of the competition-- anything from duck to lobster or cherries and specialty cheeses.

"We have competitors who have been doing this since the beginning," says John Johnson, a Madison College culinary instructor. "They come back every single year and try to show their skills and attain the right color, which is gold. Everyone wants those gold medals, but it's pretty hard to get."

People could watch the competition on big screen TV's in the college's new demonstration kitchen.



Competitors are judged by industry experts who travel the country tasting food at competitions.