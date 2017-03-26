Advocates call Facebook sex assaults in Madison "alarming"

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 20-year-old man remains behind bars Sunday, charged in connection with what police say was a gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl while broadcasting on Facebook Live. Police say three other suspects in the case remain at-large.

Twenty-year-old Sean Reason appeared in court Friday after being charged with 20 felony crimes, including conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child -- filming her over social media.

Three other men, 20-year-old Lashaun Cole, 17-year-old Sema Pruitt, and 21-year-old Kashawn Redus have been charged, but have yet to be taken into custody.

Executive Director of the Dane County Rape Crisis Center Erin Thornley Parisi says it's part of a "disturbing" new trend.

"It's taking it to the next level, it is using one more tool to humiliate the victim," said Thornley Parisi, who wants everyone to remember that the young girl did not ask for this incident to happen. "It cannot be acceptable, for us to allow this to happen and my heart goes out to her and her family."

A similar case occurred in Chicago, where a 15-year-old girl was also gang-raped over Facebook Live.

The criminal complaint says the teenager told police what happened was part of a "gang initiation"

The Dane County Rape Crisis Center provides a 24-hour hotline for anyone who feels they've been a victim of sexual assault at (608) 251-7273.

They also have a 24-hour hotline with Spanish-speaking operators at (608)-258-2567.