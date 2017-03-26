Wisconsin looks to improve emergency communications network

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin officials are working to determine how to improve the statewide emergency communications network and who will pay for it.

Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2mx0TnZ ) reports the Wisconsin Interoperable System for Communications allows public safety agencies to communicate with one another across the state, and sometimes coverage can be spotty. The state hired a consultant last year to examine networks in surrounding states and provide recommendations for maintaining Wisconsin's system.

The system went live on 80 state-owned towers in 2012 and has grown to include nearly 120 sites. Each Wisconsin county or community that provided the infrastructure for a network site pays for tower maintenance.

Josh Ripp, a program manager for the network at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, says similar networks are supported by state funding. He says Illinois requires those on its system to pay a monthly user fee.

