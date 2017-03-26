Wisconsin looks to improve emergency communications network - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin looks to improve emergency communications network

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin officials are working to determine how to improve the statewide emergency communications network and who will pay for it.
   Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2mx0TnZ ) reports the Wisconsin Interoperable System for Communications allows public safety agencies to communicate with one another across the state, and sometimes coverage can be spotty. The state hired a consultant last year to examine networks in surrounding states and provide recommendations for maintaining Wisconsin's system.
   The system went live on 80 state-owned towers in 2012 and has grown to include nearly 120 sites. Each Wisconsin county or community that provided the infrastructure for a network site pays for tower maintenance.
   Josh Ripp, a program manager for the network at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, says similar networks are supported by state funding. He says Illinois requires those on its system to pay a monthly user fee.
   ------
   Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org
   AP-WF-03-26-17 1539GMT

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.