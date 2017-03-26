Wisconsin schools teach penmanship despite standards change

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) -- Some Wisconsin students are still learning cursive, even though it's not required in the Common Core education standards.

The Leader-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2n7pMFd ) reports that elementary students in the Eau Claire school district, the Chippewa Falls school district, Altoona schools and Regis Catholic Schools all learn cursive.

Eau Claire school district's literacy academic services coordinator, Laurie Haus, says practicing handwriting and cursive is done in the context of other learning. She notes that classroom time for handwriting and cursive is shared with keyboarding lessons.

Chippewa Falls school district's director of curriculum, Jennifer Starck, says that while handwriting and cursive remain embedded in elementary school curriculum, the district places less emphasis on it than it once did.