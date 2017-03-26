Officials: Suspects use victim's debit card at 7 Wal-Mart stores in multiple counties

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for two men they say made fraudulent purchases at seven different stores spanning multiple counties.



According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, a victim reported her debit card was used by someone else at Wal-Mart stores in the area on Friday, March 24. The purchases added up to about $850 in fraudulent charges at stores in Sun Prairie, Stoughton, Baraboo, Lake Delton and two in Madison.



Authorities say surveillance images show the suspects are two Hispanic men in their late 20's or early 30's, driving a newer white Hummer with an unknown license plate.



If you have any information about these crimes, you should call Richland County Sheriff's officials at (608) 647-2106.