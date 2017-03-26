Free Madison BCycle rides this week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Free Madison BCycle rides this week

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that spring is here, a Madison bike share business is offering free rides. 

Rentals are usually six dollars for an all day pass, but after the winter, Madison BCycle will let you ride for free for 30 minutes all this week.

The bikes are set up at stations around the city to offer options for people trying to get from point A to point B.

"The BCycle program started in Madison in 2011 and we've been going strong since then as bike share has continued to expand within our city and across the country as well," says Morgan Ramaker, executive director of BCycle.

There are more than 350 bikes at more than 40 stations across Madison.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.