Free Madison BCycle rides this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that spring is here, a Madison bike share business is offering free rides.

Rentals are usually six dollars for an all day pass, but after the winter, Madison BCycle will let you ride for free for 30 minutes all this week.

The bikes are set up at stations around the city to offer options for people trying to get from point A to point B.

"The BCycle program started in Madison in 2011 and we've been going strong since then as bike share has continued to expand within our city and across the country as well," says Morgan Ramaker, executive director of BCycle.

There are more than 350 bikes at more than 40 stations across Madison.