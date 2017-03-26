Butler Did it: Bulls Pulls Away for 109-94 Win Over Bucks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Butler Did it: Bulls Pulls Away for 109-94 Win Over Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Nikola Mirotic tied a season high with 28 points, Jimmy Butler had 20 points and a career-high 14 assists, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the second half for a 109-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
   Butler broke his previous career best for assists (12) by the end of a pivotal third quarter, when Chicago stretched a one-point lead at the half to 91-79 going into the fourth.
   Butler punctuated the second-half runaway with a backcourt steal off a telegraphed pass by Greg Monroe before strolling the other way for an easy dunk and 17-point lead with 8:55 left.
   Mirotic hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter, while Rajon Rondo scored 14 of his 18 points in that period.
   Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks.
 

