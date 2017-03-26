UPDATE: More road closures happening Wednesday as part of the Capitol Square Construction Project

Expect some traffic delays on Capitol Square as the next phase of construction project gets underway Monday.

UPDATE: More headaches in store for Capitol Square commuters.

Starting Wednesday, South Hamilton Street will be closed at the South Carroll Street & West Main Street intersection for the next eight weeks, as will the intersection of King Street at East Main Street and South Pinckney Street.

Meanwhile right turns from South Pinckney Street to East Washington Avenue, which are currently not allowed, will reopen Monday morning, April 24th.

For more information on the Capitol Square Construction Project, just click here.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Starting Monday, the Capitol Square reconstruction project continues. This is sure to mean some traffic headaches for drivers.

On Monday, March 27th, inbound West Washington Avenue traffic will be closed at Fairchild Street in order for Capitol Underground to install underground utilities in the West Washington Avenue and Carroll Street intersection. Right turns from North Carroll Street to West Washington Avenue will remain open. Right turns from West Washington Avenue to South Carroll Street will not be allowed. This is expected to last at least two weeks.

Inbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard traffic will be closed at Doty Street in order for AT&T to install underground utilities at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Main Street. Right turns from West Main Street to Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard will remain open. This closure is expected to last at least two weeks.

Also, Intercon Construction will restrict right turns from East Main Street to King Street. Inbound King Street will remain closed at East Main Street.

The on-going construction around Capitol Square is creating nightmares for some businesses, who say the project is keeping customers away.

"We're seeing less people. And some people have come in and said, "Oh, we're so sorry about the construction," said Julia Solheim, sales associate at Capitol Kids.

Solheim said customers worried about parking are staying away.

"Either they won't try to come because they're scared of not being able to find parking or they drive around for a while and kind of leave."

While some businesses are feeling the pinch from the construction, Don Gautreau, co-owner of Brocach said the construction hasn't kept people away from his business.

"It hasn't been so far. The city of been great. They were trying to do some of the work in off hours and early in the morning. And they've communicated to us what the plan is up to this point," Gautreau said.

Gautreau hopes parking doesn't become an issue while the construction project is completed.

"Our customers like to take advantage of the parking right on the square over the weekends and at night. So if that impacted, that will have a significant impact on us."

He thinks even with the on-going construction, people will still find their way to capitol square.

"I think people get used to construction. We have plenty of construction every year. And I think though there is an impact on the restaurants, I think people do get used to it," Gautreau said.

