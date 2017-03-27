Monona Terrace unveils Concerts on the Rooftop summer lineup

MADISON (WKOW) -- Concerts on the Rooftop kicks off at Monona Terrace this June with an exciting line up of artists from across the Midwest.

On Monday, Misty Lohrentz, Community Events Coordinator for Monona Terrace stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

The summer concert series is one of Madison’s most popular events as it showcases great, FREE music paired with gorgeous rooftop views of Lake Monona and the State Capitol. FREE tickets are required and available on Eventbrite.

Kicking it off on June 1 will be The Screamin' Cucumbers. This favorite Milwaukee area cover band has performed on stages from Summerfest to countries abroad. “If it’s upbeat, danceable, and fun it’s probably on the set list,” says the five member ensemble who loves to see their fans moving. The dance jams continue on June 8 with The Boy Band Night, a tribute band that features the music of N’Sync, Backstreet Boys, Boyz 2 Men and more! Then, on June 15 Transit Authority, a premier Chicago tribute band out of the Twin Cities, will leave audiences “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day”! On June 29 we welcome The Boogie Men, a costumed musical act throwing the “ultimate dance party” for Madison area boogie nation fans.

Concert on the Rooftop fans anxiously await the return of the Love Monkeys, a local pop/rock favorite, to the rooftop on July 13 after a violent storm disappointingly cancelled their show last summer. COR wraps up on July 20 with MAMA award-winning country band Madison County, who will pack the rooftop with a free show for all boot scootin’ country fans.

Sandwiches, snacks, and an assortment of beverages will be available for purchase at the Lake Vista Café and bars located around the rooftop. Concerts begin at 7pm. Food and non-alcoholic beverages may be carried in.

