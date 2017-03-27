White House to announce new office Monday led by Kushner

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new White House office led by top aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner Monday.

This is all part of the president's campaign promise to change how things are done in Washington. The White House Office of American Innovation will focus on overhauling the federal government using business principles.

Kushner worked as a real estate investor before his father-in-law was elected. He is married to the president's daughter Ivanka.