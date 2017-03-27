The Chainsmokers to play Summerfest this year

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Summerfest announced Monday morning that The Chainsmokers will perform at this year's music festival.

The chart-topping band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 4th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m.

The Chainsmokers will have an "artist presale" available from Tuesday, March 28th at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 p.m. Summerfest will have its own presale on Thursday, March 30th from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. or until presale inventory has been exhausted.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Summerfest. The festival runs at Henry Maier Festival Park along Milwaukee's lakefront from June 28th until July 2nd and again from July 4th through July 9th. The event is closed on Monday, July 3rd.