UPDATE: Suspect in Fitchburg shooting faces charges for recklessly endangering safety

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say the man arrested in this shooting is 35-year-old Terrance S. Pearson of Madison.

The Fitchburg Police Department says Pearson was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety.

********

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- One person is in custody for shooting another in the hand in a Fitchburg hotel parking lot early Monday morning.

Fitchburg Police tell 27 News two friends started arguing in the parking lot of Candlewood Suites on Caddis Bend at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, and they tussled over a gun. It went off, and one of the men was shot in the hand. He's already been released from the hospital.

The man who fired the gun is in custody and was giving a statement to detectives when 27 News talked to police. Officials expect him to be booked in the jail at some point Monday.