Madison firefighters use a ladder to free man from under car

MADISON (WKOW) -- When a Madison man ended up trapped underneath the car he was working on, firefighters got creative.

A woman on Dryden Drive called 911 on Friday when she realized the car her husband was fixing had fallen on him. Madison firefighters and paramedics got there within three minutes, and started trying to find a way to get him out.

The solution? A ladder.

Using wheel chocks to keep the car from moving, firefighters were able to wedge a ladder underneath the car and, using its leverage, lift it enough to free the man.

The man wasn't hurt... but the ladder was. It'll probably need replacing now that it lifted about two tons. The Madison Fire Department is considering keeping it for training purposes.