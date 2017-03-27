Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Governor featured on Capital City Sunday

Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Governor featured on Capital - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Stanford Physics Graduate Robert Harlow, the first declared Democratic candidate for the 2018 Wisconsin Governor's race, was the featured guest on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Harlow discussed his eight-point plan with Host Greg Neumann, which includes construction of a 200 mph high speed rail system and a state-sponsored health care system.

Kim Kaukl, executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, was also on the program to discuss the 60-plus school referendum questions on the April 4 ballot across the state.

This edition of Capital City Sunday originally aired on March 26.

