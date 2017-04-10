Reckless homicide charges filed against Stoughton man in deadly - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Reckless homicide charges filed against Stoughton man in deadly crash

Dane County Jail/Brandon Ballweg, 25 Dane County Jail/Brandon Ballweg, 25

MADISON (WKOW) -- Prosecutors filed nine criminal charges, including two felony counts of second-degree reckless homicide, against the Stoughton man accused of causing a crash that killed two people.

Those charges came Monday against 25-year-old Brandon Ballweg.

Authorities say Ballweg was behind the wheel on February 12 when his car crashed into an SUV on Highway 30 in Madison. Kirk U'Ren and his wife Jennifer Steiner were inside that SUV. U'Ren was pronounced dead at the scene. Steiner died days later. 

According to the criminal complaint, Ballweg's blood test showed traces of THC (Marijuana) and Benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of Cocaine.)

When 27 News spoke exclusively to Ballweg back in February, he denied using any substance before driving.

"I wasn't under the influence or anything the day of, I was fine, I wasn't under anything," said Ballweg. 

Ballweg admitted a trailblazer wanted to "race him" on Highway 30 because of his "lowered suspension on the red Honda Civic and that he "sped up to about 75 mph to get around him."

The complaint states that Ballweg was calculated to be driving at a speed of 87 - 92 mph in the 45 mph speed zone where the crash happened.

Bail was set at $150,000 and the suspect can't have contact with the victim's family, drive, drink, or use any drug without a prescription.
 

