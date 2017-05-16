YOU ARE INVITED: Madison's official "Bachelorette" FINALE viewing party with WKOW

Will Madison’s own Bachelor go home or get the final rose?
Find out at the most dramatic viewing party ever!
WKOW is hosting Madison’s OFFICIAL “Bachelorette” FINALE viewing party
Monday, August 7 from 5:30 to 10pm at Twist@ Radisson Hotel.
Laugh, cry, eat, drink, and enjoy the Bachelorette Finale. Will Madison own go home with the final rose? Find out more at: www.facebook.com/27news.
Official Rules
No purchase necessary.
Contest runs: Monday, August 7 from 5:30-10pm.
Each attendee will receive a raffle ticket to qualify to win one of our raffle prizes. One raffle ticket per person (while supplies last.) Each attendee will also receive a Bachelorette Bingo card (while supplies last.)
Winners of Bachelorette Bingo will win one of our bingo prize. Approximate value of each bingo prize is $25. Once a participant has won bingo they are no longer eligible to win bingo again.
Winner of Best Dressed contest will receive a prize, approximate value $50. Best dressed contest winner is based on Bachelorette themed attire.
Winners must reside in one of the 11 counties in WKOW TV’s DMA. Those counties include Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock and Sauk.
Winners are not eligible to win another contest with WKOW for 30 days after winning. If winners do not pick up their prize at WKOW 30 days after initial announcement, prize will be forfeited.
Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.
