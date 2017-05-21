UPDATE: emergency no-wake zone on Wisconsin River canceled

PORTAGE (WKOW) - Flood warnings are in effect for the Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam and in Portage as water levels continue to rise.

UPDATE (WKOW) - Columbia County officials have cancelled the no wake order for the Wisconsin River, effective this morning, Saturday, May 27.

********

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Emergency Management Office has issued an emergency slow, no-wake zone on the Wisconsin River. The zone runs from the Highway 33 bridge in Portage downstream to Lake Wisconsin.

County Emergency Coordinator Kathy Johnson says recent rainfall has resulted in increased flow to the area, causing some flood conditions and more floating debris in the water.

She urges boaters to use caution and to slow down in the area and says the order remains in effect until further notice.

A notice was issued Saturday that the Wisconsin River in Portage is expected to crest on Monday evening at 18.5 feet, in the moderate flood stage.

Our Channel 27 weather team says the flooding would be the ninth-highest level on record if it reaches that height.