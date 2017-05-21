UPDATE: emergency no-wake zone on Wisconsin River canceled - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: emergency no-wake zone on Wisconsin River canceled

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

UPDATE (WKOW) - Columbia County officials have cancelled the no wake order for the Wisconsin River, effective this morning, Saturday, May 27.

********

PORTAGE (WKOW)  -- The Columbia County Emergency Management Office has issued an emergency slow, no-wake zone on the Wisconsin River. The zone runs from the Highway 33 bridge in Portage downstream to Lake Wisconsin.

County Emergency Coordinator  Kathy Johnson says recent rainfall has resulted in increased flow to the area, causing some flood conditions and more floating debris in the water. 

She urges boaters to use caution and to slow down in the area and says the order remains in effect until further notice.

A notice was issued Saturday that the Wisconsin River in Portage is expected to crest on Monday evening at 18.5 feet, in the moderate flood stage.

Our Channel 27 weather team says the flooding would be the ninth-highest level on record if it reaches that height. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.