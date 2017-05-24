Colony Brands to close Madison facility in 2018 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Layoffs are coming for workers at a mail-order cheese company in Madison.    
    Colony Brands notified the state that it's planning to close its facility on Milwaukee Street at the end of July, 2018.
    The closure will impact 16 full-time and 87 temporary workers.
    Colony says it's offering 8 of the full-time workers jobs at its other plants in Monroe, Sun Prairie or Peosta, Iowa.  The temporary workers will also have the option to apply for positions at the Sun Prairie location.

