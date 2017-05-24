UW Health helps prepare American Players Theatre actors for performance season

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- As we get ready for summer, a one of a kind theater in Spring Green is getting ready to bring you classic performances in the woods.

American Players Theatre is celebrating a new season starting June 10th with a new stage and amenities. Until then actors will be rehearsing around the clock, but it takes a lot to get their voices ready for performing outside in any kind of weather. In recent years, the cast has developed a partnership with UW Health, where speech pathologists give actors lessons in vocal health.

"How do you take care of your voice, what are some stressors that may be on your voice and how to do you counteract those stressors," says Emerald Doll, a speech pathologist.

The group talks about the mechanics of the voice and things that can cause irritation. Plus, the actors get a look at their own vocal folds, or vocal cords, to see if they're healthy for the long season. They use a tiny camera to take pictures, looking for any abnormalities.

New APT cast member Andrew Rathgeber says he's learned invaluable information to improve his craft.

"Always be sure to warm up your vocal cords and warm up before shows and that's really important because it's just like stretching," Rathgeber tells 27 News.

Doll tells 27 News the recommendations for the actors apply to anyone who uses their voice often in every day life. If you feel fatigue, pain, discomfort or changes in your voice, that's your voice tell you something's wrong and you might want to take it easy.

The APT cast does not wear microphones, so they have to project their voices even more than other stage actors. This year, American Players Theatre has a new stage which was designed to help with acoustics and make it easier for the actors to be heard from the audience.

"It's 1,000 seats outdoors, so the improvements we've made acoustically have made even our best actors be able to relax a bit, inside of how it is they project," says Artistic Director Brenda DeVita. "Their vocal health is essential for our audience to hear and that's the first thing. They have to hear the play."

The upgrades to the Hill Theatre also aim to make visitors more comfortable. It has more space for the actors and better accessibility for the visitors. It will be easier to get around, with new handrails in the seating area. There is also a new lobby with tables and a paved floor for a smoother walking surface. Plus, access to the shuttle from the parking lot will be improved.

