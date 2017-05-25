UPDATE: Milwaukee man still missing, last seen Wed. night - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Milwaukee man still missing, last seen Wed. night

Courtesy: WI Silver Alert Courtesy: WI Silver Alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of Thursday at 11 p.m., J.L. Lindsey is still missing.  Authorities released a more recent photo of him.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a Milwaukee man who has not been seen since Wednesday evening.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old J.L. Lindsey.  He was last seen in a Fedora hat, light blue jacket, and blue jeans. He's a black man, about 5'8" tall, weighs 140 pounds. He is balding and has brown eyes and a mustache.  

Authorities say he walked away from W. Bender Avenue at about 6 p.m.  He is known to go to N. 11th St. in Milwaukee.

If anyone knows where Lindsey is, you're asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401.

