UPDATE: Milwaukee man still missing, last seen Wed. night

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of Thursday at 11 p.m., J.L. Lindsey is still missing. Authorities released a more recent photo of him.



MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a Milwaukee man who has not been seen since Wednesday evening.



A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old J.L. Lindsey. He was last seen in a Fedora hat, light blue jacket, and blue jeans. He's a black man, about 5'8" tall, weighs 140 pounds. He is balding and has brown eyes and a mustache.



Authorities say he walked away from W. Bender Avenue at about 6 p.m. He is known to go to N. 11th St. in Milwaukee.



If anyone knows where Lindsey is, you're asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401.