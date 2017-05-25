UPDATE: Stretch of Beltline back open

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Beltline is back open.



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Part of the Beltline is closed again for a second night.

It's the same stretch that closed on Wednesday night -- from Mineral Point Road to Gammon Road.

Everything should be back to normal again on the Beltline around 5 a.m. Friday.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Beltline is back open Thursday morning, but will close again Thursday night into Friday morning.

The closure is for all lanes from Gammon to Mineral Point Roads.

MADISON (WKOW) -- All lanes of the Beltline in Madison are closed overnight between Gammon and Mineral Point Roads.

The full closure happened around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. The road is expected to be open by 5:00 a.m. Thursday in time for the morning commute.

Construction crews are setting girders for the new High Point Road bridge. The closure between the two exits will happen again Thursday night into Friday morning (May 25-May 26).

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says full closures to finish setting the girders are also scheduled for the evenings of May 31 and June 1.

The project replaces the High Point Road bridge over the Beltline and reconstructs about a quarter-mile of High Point Road between Watts Road and D'Onofrio Drive. The construction is scheduled to be done by September.