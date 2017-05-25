McNeely family to host Green County Breakfast on the Farm

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- The McNeely family is hosting Green County's 38th annual Breakfast on the Farm on Saturday, May 27th, from 6 am to 10 am at Rollin’ Green Dairy Farm.

On Friday, Green County Dairy Queen, Libby Beck, and Green County Dairy Princess, Emily Streiff stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $6 for adults, $4 for children 6 – 10 years of age and children 5 years and under are free. This year marks the 38th edition of this annual event, featuring a delicious farm breakfast, live musical entertainment by the Soggy Prairie Boys and fabulous educational displays, including an antique tractor display. The Green County Agricultural Chest organizes the celebration with generous support from area businesses and individuals, including Platinum Sponsors, Colony Brands of Monroe, Badgerland Financial, Insight FS and Stone Mill Construction.

Rollin’ Green Dairy Farm is a family owned dairy, started over 44 years ago by Robert and Patricia McNeely. In 1973, they moved from northern Illinois to begin farming in a 38-stanchion barn located on 215 acres. Today, Rollin’ Green Dairy involves three generations and has grown to include 210 cows and over 1,600 acres dedicated to crops. The family is very proud that they have grown their herd from within, having never purchased an animal.

Click here to learn more about the McNeely family farm.

DAIRY COFFEE CAKE

9x13 inch pan, buttered

Preheated Oven 325 degrees

Yield: 1 Cake

COFFEE CAKE:

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

2 cups sifted all purpose flour

1 cup sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder

2 eggs

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup dairy sour cream (must be commercial cultured sour cream purchased from the dairy counter)

TOPPING:

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

First combine topping ingredients in small bowl; set aside. Cream butter and sugar until well mixed; beat in eggs and vanilla. Add sour cream. Add the dry ingredients which have been sifted together; mix until blended. Spread 1/2 of batter in pan and sprinkle with half of the TOPPING; spread remaining batter and sprinkle the remaining TOPPING on top. Bake for about 40 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched with finger.