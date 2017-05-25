Learn more about “Blake” and Camp Pawprint

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pal, Blake.

Blake is a corn snake. Corn snakes are one of the most popular of all pet snakes and for good reason. Their extremely variable and gorgeous colors and patterns, ease of care, breeding, and generally docile dispositions have earned corn snakes their rightful, premier place in herpetoculture. The size of mature corn snakes is just right: big and hardy enough to accept regular handling, yet not large enough to intimidate a novice or child.

The Dane County Humane Society is gearing up for Camp Pawprint.

Campers will enjoy animal-related lessons and activities, while having fun with other animal lovers! Camp activities include animal interactions, humane education lessons, service projects, group games, animal crafts, and daily presentations from local animal experts.

There are current dates available for this summer June 12 through August 25. Camp Pawprint Day Camps are recommended for children 7-13.

