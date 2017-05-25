What's Going Around: Screening for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

MADISON/BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A Madison doctor says they're finding more children who snore regularly, which raises concerns about Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Dr. Michael Trias with SSM Health says his clinic has been asking parents screening questions about how their children sleep. They're finding an increase in the number of patients who snore regularly. Dr. Trias says while mild snoring with no other symptoms is nothing to worry about, snoring with other symptoms could indicate Obstructive Sleep Apnea, which is much more concerning.

Other symptoms of OSA are mouth breathing, noisy breathing, pauses in breathing and coughing, choking or gagging during sleep. If your child is restless, sweats, wets the bed, sleepwalks or has sleep terrors, those can also be signs.

Daytime symptoms of OSA can be napping, complaints of being tired or falling asleep at odd times: during school, short car rides or on the school bus.

Dr. Trias says OSA is associated with inattention, learning and behavioral problems (hyperactivity, impulsivity, rebelliousness and aggression). It can sometimes lead to a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Some children are moody or have a hard time controlling their emotions because their sleep is disrupted.

The most common risk factors for OSA are enlarged tonsils or adenoids, obesity and family history. Kids can also be at risk if they're exposed to smoke, have asthma or allergies or another underlying medical condition like Cerebral Palsy or Down Syndrome.

Dr. Trias says untreated OSA can lead to poor growth or significant cardiac dysfunction, so parents should talk to their child's doctor if they think they could be suffering from it.

Dr. Jamie DeVries says at her SSM Health clinic in Beaver Dam, seasonal allergies are getting worse. For many patients, the diagnosis is new this year.

Dr. DeVries says although it can be hard to tell the difference between allergies and a viral cold, it's more likely allergies if you have a persistent cough and congestion but otherwise, feel OK.

Dr. DeVries says over-the-counter medications can be used, including a non-sedating antihistamine or nasal steroid spray.

See a doctor if your symptoms get worse or if you don't get better with medicine after a few weeks.