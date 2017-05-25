UPDATE: Single vehicle crash in Fitchburg injures driver

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department was called to a single vehicle crash shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon on southbound Highway 12, just south of Irish Lane.

The investigation shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on 14 when it drifted off the road and crossed the center median, both southbound lanes and into a wooded area, striking several trees before re-entering the southbound lanes.

Southbound 14 was shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow Med Flight to land and transport the driver to the hospital. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, appears to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors and the investigation continues.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open.

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police tell us Highway 14 near Byrne Road is shut down due to an injury accident.

Police also say Med Flight is heading to the scene and police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted on to County Highway MM and also McCoy Road.