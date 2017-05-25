UPDATE: No UW tuition cut for 2017-19, freeze will remain in place

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers on the state budget committee rejected Governor Walker's request to cut UW System tuition by five percent, but voted to continue a tuition freeze for the next two school years Thursday afternoon.



The co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) announced they had come to an agreement on foregoing the tuition cut, just two days after delaying a vote on the UW budget because of a disagreement on the issue.



JFC members passed an omnibus budget motion for the UW that also calls on the Board of Regents to develop specific performance-based funding measures for each campus and report back to the committee with a plan by February 2018.



Republicans outlined four areas those performance measures should address: grow and ensure student access; improve and excel at student progress and completion; expand contributions to the workforce and enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.



The motion also includes an additional $31.5 million for the UW System over the next two years, slightly less than Gov. Walker requested.



Democrats on the committee said that amount doesn't come close to helping the UW recover from hundreds of millions in cuts included in past budgets.



"We have not prioritized the future generation and we've made huge errors that are negatively impacting our future competitiveness," said Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh).



But Republicans said the budget allows UW to move forward, while protecting taxpayers and middle-class families that send their children to college here.



"It's easy for minority members to sit here and spend money, knowing that they don't have to pass - ultimately - a balanced budget," said Sen. Sheila Harsdorf (R-River Falls). "And we take it seriously in the majority."

Other measures included in the omnibus ensure that the type of degrees offered under the UW Flex Option program increase by at least 25 percent by December 2019; allocate $490,000 annually to expand precision medicine at the UW Carbone Cancer Center; and allocate $50,000 annually for the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at UW-Madison.



JFC Co-Chairs Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) said the committee would also approve two percent pay increases for UW employees for each of the next two years, although that measure is not part of Thursday's omnibus measure.