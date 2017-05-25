UPDATE: Board for UW Tommy Thompson Center would be selected primarily by Republicans

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two days after announcing the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership would be created at UW-Madison to develop "bipartisan" policy solutions, GOP lawmakers introduced a budget motion that ensures the center's Board of Directors would be hand-picked almost completely by Republicans.



According to the document released Thursday afternoon, the Board would be comprised of the director of the Center; the President of the Tommy Thompson Charitable Foundation, Inc. or his designee; one who worked under the personal direction of former Governor Thompson during his career in state or federal government; two members appointed by the Speaker of the Assembly; and two members appointed by the Senate Majority Leader.



The members appointed by the Speaker and Senate Majority Leader - both currently Republicans - would serve three-year terms.



The director of the Center will be appointed by the Board at the direction of the UW-Madison Chancellor and the UW-Madison Dean of College of Letters and Science.



No current Democratic members of the state legislature would be allowed to appoint board members. That's despite the fact Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) stated earlier this week that the Center will "promote an even more rigorous debate of the current issues and hopefully, bipartisan solutions."



In a statement to 27 News, a spokesperson for Speaker Vos defended allowing the Board to be chosen solely by Republicans.



"We are confident that the individuals submitted to the governor for board positions would reflect the same bipartisan spirit and drive to find solutions as the center's namesake," wrote Kit Beyer.



$1.5 million in taxpayer dollars will be allocated annually to fund the Center, $500,000 of which would be required to pay for speaking engagements at campuses other than the UW-Madison campus.