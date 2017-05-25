UW Health announces breach of patient information after employee email compromised

MADISON (WKOW) --- UW Health says that 2,036 patients had information compromised after an employee's email account was used by an unauthorized user.

UW Health says they learned on March 28, 2017 that a breach of information happened on March 16, 2017.

Officials say an unauthorized individual got access to an employee's credentials and email account.

UW Health says they immediately started an investigation and disabled the account and password.

In the review, UW Health found some of the emails compromised contained patient information which may have included patients’ names; addresses; dates of birth; dates of service; providers’ names; reason for visit; medical history and conditions, medications; diagnostic results and/or social history.

UW Health says patients’ medical records, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, health insurance numbers, or other financial information were not included in the emails.

Letters are being mailed to all affected patients. There is a call center set up to answer questions. If you feel you may be impacted and did not get a letter by June 8, or have questions about this incident call 1-888-742-9174 Monday through Friday between 1 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central Time.