Work begins on new Madison music venue 'The Sylvee'

Work begins on new Madison music venue 'The Sylvee'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Work is now officially underway on Madison's newest music venue.

Ground was broken on 'The Sylvee'. The 2,500 seat venue is named after Sylvia Frank, who co-founded Frank Productions. It's located on Livingston St. and East Washington Ave., near the Constellation.

The hope is to have it open by late Summer or Fall of next year and host 75-100 shows a year.

"I'm really excited about the size of the stage, there's not another room in Madison with the size of a stage like this. It can really handle a lot of the touring for the artists that are out there," said Fred Frank, CEO of Frank Productions.

This project is part of a larger vision to connect the Tenney, Lapham and Marquette neighborhoods to the Capitol Square and East Washington corridor.

