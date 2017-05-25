Only on 27 News: Orangeville plane crash survivor shares incredible near takeoff tragedy

ORANGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A local pilot is lucky to be alive after surviving a scary crash two weeks ago to the day.

"Winds were zero, gusts were zero," filling out his NTSB flight crash report, Mark Baker still can't believe he walked away from the crash.

"I got myself out of the aircraft, I was shocked I even survived."

Two Thursdays ago, Baker took his two-seater up to soar over his crops. He says after take off, something went wrong.

"Sounded like some kind of bomb when he [Mark Baker] hit,"Baker's son, Zach explained.

It's why everyone was surprised he made it through without a scratch, but back and neck injuries.

"The ER doctors were surprised I lived through it," Mark chuckled.

"In the big scale of things, this is a blessing, I could be paralyzed or dead," he added.

While the crash remains under investigation, Mark says he is not sure whether to fly again.

"To say that I won't ever fly again, I think that's a little too soon to tell," Mark said. "I mean I'm only two weeks into recovery,"he added.