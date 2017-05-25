Jeep in living room: SUV crashes into home in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- No one was injured after an SUV went airborne and smashed into a home in Milwaukee Thursday morning.

The driver of the SUV told police she hit a curb and the car flew into the air.

Neither the Jeep's driver nor anyone inside the home was injured in the crash, which happened just before 5 a.m. near Capitol Drive and Green Bay Avenue.

Police said the woman claimed she blacked out prior to the crash. Police say she could be facing a citation for inattentive driving.