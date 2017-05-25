Current and Former Oscar Mayer employees rally outside of Madiso - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Current and Former Oscar Mayer employees rally outside of Madison plant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Current and former employees of Madison's Oscar Mayer plant say Kraft Heinz needs to live up to its promises.

A group rallied in front of the plant Thursday afternoon.

The union representing Oscar Mayer workers says Kraft Heinz is not responding to grievances. It also says there is a lot of uncertainty for people who are currently working at the plant as production winds down.

"It was scheduled to close production at the end of march originally, then it was the end of April, then it was the end of May, and now its the end of June," said Union President Doug Leikness. "So there's been a lot of uncertainty for when folks are gonna get to exit."

Leikness says if the issues are not resolved, the union could be in arbitration with Kraft Heinz until after the plant closes at the end of June.

In response to the rally, Kraft Heinz spokesman Michael Mullen released this statement to 27 News:

“We fully appreciate that the Union president shares our commitment to do what’s right for our employees in Madison. Upon making the difficult but necessary decision to close our Madison facility, all parties involved signed a closing agreement, which Kraft Heinz has followed and will continue to follow. Honoring the terms of this agreement is a top priority so that our employees are treated fairly and with complete regard for their safety. We continue to come to the table with solutions to resolve any areas of disagreement and we remain committed to following the established procedures that ensure our employees are treated with the utmost dignity and respect.”

