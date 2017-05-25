Current and Former Oscar Mayer employees rally outside of Madison plant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Current and former employees of Madison's Oscar Mayer plant say Kraft Heinz needs to live up to its promises.

A group rallied in front of the plant Thursday afternoon.

The union representing Oscar Mayer workers says Kraft Heinz is not responding to grievances. It also says there is a lot of uncertainty for people who are currently working at the plant as production winds down.

"It was scheduled to close production at the end of march originally, then it was the end of April, then it was the end of May, and now its the end of June," said Union President Doug Leikness. "So there's been a lot of uncertainty for when folks are gonna get to exit."

Leikness says if the issues are not resolved, the union could be in arbitration with Kraft Heinz until after the plant closes at the end of June.

In response to the rally, Kraft Heinz spokesman Michael Mullen released this statement to 27 News: