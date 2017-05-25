Current and Former Oscar Mayer employees rally outside of Madison plant

UW Health says that 2,036 patients had information compromised after an employee's email account was used by an unauthorized user.More >>
Some residents of a neighborhood near New Lisbon say they're "devastated" from flooding damage that they say has been a problem for several months.
Madison school officials say an Orchard Ridge Elementary employee has resigned after a fight with the parent of a student.
State officials have settled a lawsuit over a UW-Madison assistant dean's counseling of a drunk driving victim's daughter. "The case was resolved for a payment of $200,000," Wisconsin Department of Justice Spokesperson Johnny Koremenos tells 27 News
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke instructed members of his staff to harass a citizen following a January confrontation aboard an American Airlines flight, video and text messages obtained by our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 News, show.
Part of the Beltline will shut down again Thursday into Friday for the High Point Road bridge project.
Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Madison school officials say an Orchard Ridge Elementary employee has resigned after a fight with the parent of a student.
May is national Drug Court Month. In recognition of that, Dane County's Drug Court Diversion Program hosted a graduate panel Thursday.
Mail-order cheese company is closing its Madison fulfillment center
Some residents of a neighborhood near New Lisbon say they're "devastated" from flooding damage that they say has been a problem for several months.
A local pilot is lucky to be alive after surviving a scary crash two weeks ago to the day.
Police: Driver may be cited for inattentive driving
Republican state lawmakers have agreed to delete Governor Walker's request to cut UW System tuition by five percent, but will vote continue a tuition freeze for the next two school years.
