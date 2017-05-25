Dane County Drug Court Diversion Program hosts graduate panel

MADISON (WKOW) -- May is national Drug Court Month. In recognition of that, Dane County's Drug Court Diversion Program hosted a graduate panel Thursday.

The program was formed in 1996 in an effort to help first-time, low-risk offenders reduce their number of jail days and get help them with treatment for addictions, job placement and reunification with their family members.

Three returning graduates, all charged with drug-driven felonies, spoke to current participants in Dane County's Drug Court program about how the program helped them turn their lives around.

"Since I've graduated me and my fiance got baptized together," said one graduate. "I attend church on the regular, we're currently raising 8 kids between us."

Two of the graduates have even earned their licenses to become substance abuse counselors and returned to work at the drug treatment clinics where they were once clients.

Participants must be active in the yearlong program. They are assigned case managers and in some instances, a probation manager. Successful graduates have their sentences dismissed or reduced.

The Drug Diversion Court program saved 9,973 days of incarceration in 2015, and as a result, saved $1.2 million.