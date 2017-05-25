"Devastating" flooding continues to impact a neighborhood near New Lisbon

TOWN OF CLEARFIELD (WKOW) -- Residents of a neighborhood near New Lisbon say they're "devastated" from flooding damage that they say has been a problem for several months.

Residents say their properties off 30th Street near Highway 80 in Juneau County is under water from flooding caused by rising water levels in the Little Yellow River.

"It's all stone but it's turned into like quicksand," said Brian Kowalczyk, explaining what the driveway of his family-owned cabin looks like as of Thursday. "There's no possible way to use [our] cabin anymore...it's not going away and it's been going on for awhile.

Kowalczyk says there's been standing water across his property for over two months.

"We don't have the resources [to clean up flooding damage]," Kowalczyk said, noting he's reached out to Juneau County Emergency Management officials multiple times for help.

Another resident, Bob Adler is dealing with his entire yard submerged in water, including a garage he uses to store materials for his self-owned business.

"I moved here in 1979 and never experienced any water like this, ever," Adler said, who has decided to take the clean-up process into his own hands. "Almost six months, I've been pumping, me and my son are over six or seven hundred gallons of gas with [sub] pumps running."

Some residents have been forced to ditch their cars for an ATV or UTV in order to get around their property.

"Something has changed, something has clogged up, something is not draining like it should, it feels like we're in a bathtub with a stopper in it," said Ben Morley, another impacted resident.

Residents say if the flooding doesn't begin to recede soon, they worry they could lose everything.

"This ruined Memorial day weekend, and possibly all the [family] reunions to come unless we rebuild," said Kowalczyk. "Financially it's going to be hard to recover from this."

27 News made multiple calls to the Juneau County emergency management director Thursday, he was unable to be reached.

Residents say they've been told the damage won't be assessed until the fall.