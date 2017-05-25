TSA to expand longer electronics screening procedure

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- If you've traveled through airport security over the past year, you may have been told to put electronic devices bigger than a cellphone in separate bins so that they can be examined more closely.

Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration announced that procedure may be expanded nationwide after about a year of testing at ten airports.

Using more bins may slow down the security process, but TSA says it's necessary.

Some experienced travelers say the safety check is worth it and there are ways to get through faster.

"You just don't wear belts, you don't wear constricting shoes, you don't carry anything you're not supposed to carry, put everything in your checked luggage that you need to," advised passenger Leon Carney.

And the fastest way through security continues to be the TSA pre-approved credential.

You fill out paperwork, get a background check and pay about $90, but the check-in process is then much quicker.